Bharat Rashtra Samithi, born to herald change

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:50 PM, Wed - 5 October 22

K Chandrashekhar Rao chose the auspicious day of Dasara to launch his next struggle, that of transforming India by replicating the Telangana model of development.

Hyderabad: Exactly 21 years after he set out on a life-changing mission with the formation of the Telangana Rashtra Samithi and achieved the goal of a new State, party supremo K Chandrashekhar Rao chose the auspicious day of Dasara on Wednesday to launch his next struggle, that of transforming India by replicating the Telangana model of development, and to fight the politics of divisiveness and of hate.

Announcing that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi would take its mission of uplifting the sidelined sections of society, including women, Dalits, farmers and tribals, across the country in a new avatar as Bharat Rashtra Samithi, Chandrashekhar Rao read out the party’s resolution in the presence of nearly 300 leaders at Telangana Bhavan.

Asserting that the development of Telangana would be continued with the same zeal and commitment under his care, Chandrashekhar Rao said his aim was to wipe out caste and gender discrimination, and to ensure the integrated development of India.