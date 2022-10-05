Only KCR can dethrone NDA government: Deve Gowda

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:05 PM, Wed - 5 October 22

Hyderabad: Janata Dal (Secular) chief and former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda welcomed Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao‘s entry into national politics. Stating that it was indeed a good development, Gowda said Chandrashekhar Rao was capable of dethroning the BJP-led NDA government and protecting the country from it.

Responding to Rao’s foray into national politics, Deve Gowda, welcomed the former’s decision to enter politics at the national level. “The dominance of certain people in politics is not good and it is always good for democracy and the country if opposition parties play a crucial role in politics at the national level,” he observed.

Since he already achieved success in Telangana’s formation, Rao would make an impact after entering national politics as well, he stressed. To a question about whether the BJP and Congress failed to meet the aspirations of the people after coming to power, Deve Gowda said there was no doubt about it. “The country was celebrating 75 years of Independence. After Congress, the BJP ruled the country for many years. However, the two national parties failed to accomplish the people’s aspirations and statistics and records substantiate their dismal performance,” he said.

“People are facing a lot of problems under the rule of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Central government did not fulfil the requirements of the people in generating employment, maintaining law and order, and irrigation among other key sectors,” Deve Gowda said. Asked whether the Janata Dal (S) would extend help to Rao, who was exposing the anti-people policies of the NDA government, he said the party would definitely extend necessary assistance to Chandrashekhar Rao.

“We have been observing him (Rao) for the last few years. He speaks openly, directly and clearly,” he said. Since the people in the country were facing problems because of the NDA’s rule, Rao highlighted them and expressed concern over the problems plaguing the nation, when he met Janata Dal (S) leaders in Bengaluru a few months ago.

The Congress, the main opposition at the Centre, had failed miserably in delivering its duties. It should have staged nationwide protests against rising prices of essential commodities, inflation, unemployment and other issues and due to Congress’ failures, BJP was taking unilateral decisions, he added.