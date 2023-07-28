Bharati Hollikeri inspects flood relief measures in Mancherial

Special Officer to the district Bharati Hollikeri said the administration mechanism was ready to extend all support to the public

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:20 PM, Fri - 28 July 23

Special Officer Bharati Hollikeri visit Sripada Yellampalli project built across Godavari river at Gudipet village in Hajipur mandal on Friday

Mancherial: Special Officer to the district Bharati Hollikeri said the administration mechanism was ready to extend all support to the public.

She along with Collector Badavath Santosh and Additional Collector (Local Bodies) B Rahul visited the Sripada Yellampalli project at Gudipet village in Hajipur mandal on Friday.

Hollikeri said the district was seeing massive influx of rainwater due to heavy rains in higher areas and asked the public to be cautious. She instructed officials to keep a watch on the water levels in the projects in the district.

The special officer said that 12 relief centres were opened for providing shelter to people living in low-lying areas. Officials have been asked to create awareness over the spread of seasonal and water-borne diseases. She asked health officials to conduct special medical camps in flood-hit areas and to keep medicines available with ASHA workers and staffers.

She earlier toured Kotapalli mandal and took stock of the floods and flood relief measures.