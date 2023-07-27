People in low-lying areas shifted to safer places in Mancherial

Due to rainwater entering their houses, residents of Arunakkanagar and Jhansinagar in Naspur municipality were compelled to evacuate their homes.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:56 PM, Thu - 27 July 23

A panoramic view of swollen Rallavagu in Mancherial on Thursday. Photo: Santosh Padala

Mancherial: People living in low-lying areas were shifted to safer places in view of heavy rains that lashed several parts of Mancherial district headquarters on Thursday.

Dwellers of NTR Nagar located on the banks of Rallavagu, a tributary of Godavari and flood-prone Saikunta were relocated to two rehabilitation centres created in a building of construction workers’ association and Vaishya Bhavan. Meanwhile, locals of Arunakkanagar and Jhansinagar in Naspur municipality were forced to vacate their homes with rainwater entering their houses.

Earlier, Collector Badavath Santosh, Deputy Commissioner of Police Sudhir Kekan, additional collector (local bodies) B Rahul visited the flood-hit areas. Santosh said the situation was under control. He said steps were taken to tackle the floods and to prevent human and property loss, by taking the experience in 2022 into consideration.

Incidentally, Naspur mandal received the highest rainfall of 131 mm of rainfall, while Mancherial mandal had 118 mm of rainfall on Thursday. The average rainfall of the district was 82.9 mm. The actual rainfall of the district was 612 mm as against the normal rainfall of 439 mm from June 1 to July 27, reflecting an excess by 30 percent.