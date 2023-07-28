Low-lying areas of Mancherial submerged

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:10 AM, Fri - 28 July 23

Mancherial: Flood water of the Rallavagu entered low-lying areas of the district headquarters late on Thursday night, forcing residents to vacate their homes.

Ramnagar, LIC Colony, Balajinagar, NTR Colony, Aditya Enclave in the town were partially inundated by flood water of Rallavagu, a tributary of Godavari, following rains in upstream areas. The colonies saw water upto knee level. Muncipal and revenue officials had already alerted the residents about the floods.

Meanwhile, over 9 lakh cusecs of surplus water was discharged from Sripada Yellampalli project into Godavari river at Gudipet in Hajipur mandal. Consequently, the flood water of Rallavagu could not enter Godavari, submerging residential areas on its banks. Similary, a tiny stream situated between Ramnagar and NTR Colony was overflowing into the colonies.

Mancherial MLA Diwakar Rao, chairperson P Rajaiah, commissioner Maruti Prasad and Tahsildar Rajeshwar visited the rain-hit areas. Rao assured to extend all support to the families affected by floods.

Collector B Santosh said 12 relief centres were arranged in different parts of the district. He stated that 970 persons were already provided shelter. He advised people to contact control room 08736-250501 created in the Collectorate to report their grievances. They could call 79016 28369, for electricity-related problems.