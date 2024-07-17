Bharatnatyam exponent Apeksha Niranjan to perform ‘Naadniranjanam’ at Tirumal Tirupati Devastanam

During the 'Naadniranjanam' Apeksha will be presenting a Bharatanatyam recital 'Vishnu Vilasam', (the grandeur of Lord Vishnu) along with the dancer from her institute, Nrityanjali Performing Arts, a press release said.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 July 2024, 05:22 PM

Hyderabad: Bharatnatyam exponent Apeksha Niranjan will be performing in Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh on July 29 at 3pm. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, the richest pilgrimage centre in the world invites prominent dancers and musicians to offer their art to Lord Tirupati Balaji as a part of ‘Nadaneerajanam ‘.

The recital is about the greatness of presiding deity of the temple Lord Vishnu and his various forms. Apeksha who is working extensively on Marathi Abhangas will present some special Abhangas choreographed by her as a part of the recital, it added.