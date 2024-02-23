Bharti Airtel expands to 18 new stores in Hyderabad

These stores will feature Airtel's latest technologies and offer its entire range of products and services, including Xstream, Xsafe, and 5G Plus, according to a press release.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 February 2024, 04:18 PM

Hyderabad: The Bharti Airtel expands retail reach with 18 new stores in Hyderabad. The stores, located across various neighborhoods including Boduppal NGS, My Home Jewel, Moula Ali, and others, aim to enhance Airtel’s retail footprint in the city and provide comprehensive service to customers.

These stores will feature Airtel’s latest technologies and offer its entire range of products and services, including Xstream, Xsafe, and 5G Plus, according to a press release.

Also Read Airtel in partnership with Ericsson tests India’s 1st RedCap technology

Commenting on the expansion, Shivan Bhargava, CEO, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Bharti Airtel, said, “Customer obsession continues to be the core tenet driving us at Airtel as we embark on a massive retail expansion in the state of Telangana.

As a one-stop-shop for all customer needs, these neighborhood stores will offer an exhaustive range of services including mobile, broadband, DTH, etc. The state of Telangana continues to be a big focus market for us and we will continue to invest in this market.”

Airtel has been ramping up its offline presence over the past couple of years, fortifying its retail presence in the country. The Company currently has 1,500 stores nationally.’