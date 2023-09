Bhaskar’s ton wins it for Young Masters at HCA C Division one-day league

| Bhaskars Ton Wins It For Young Masters At Hca C Division One Day League

25 September 23

A Pranesh

Hyderabad: Bhaskar scored an unbeaten 153 as his side Young Masters defeated Sungrace by 35 runs in the HCA C Division one-day league championship in Hyderabad on Monday.

In other matches, Team Kun’s Mohd Samad (117 no), Abhinav Colts’ Harish Reddy (107 no) and Adnan CC’s M Omprakash (122) slammed centuries.

Brief Scores: C Division one-day league:

Manikumar 102/6 in 19.3 overs (Akshay Kumar 51; Ahmad Bahmeshan 3/21) lost to Boys Town 103/4 in 14.3 overs; Youth CC 182/8 in 40 overs (S Samyukth 85) bt Sacred Heart 165 in 32.2 overs (James Anthony 56, Lesty Anthony 54; Balesh Pathri 3/38, Hemanth Dora 3/42, S Karthik 4/7); Dhruv XI 166 in 33 overs (A Omprakash 4/24, Pramukh Godha 3/14) lost to Kishoresons 167/9 in 27.1 overs (Ganesh 4/57, Pavan Sai 4/34); Vijaypuri Willowmen 131 in 31.5 overs (Karthik Javvaji 3/35) lost to SN Group 132/6 in 23.4 overs (Noor Akmal 50); SK Blues 93 in 30.5 overs bt LNCC 76 in 23.2 overs (Arvind V 3/12, Sharath 3/11, Ashwin Kumar 3/10); Victoria 180/6 in 45 overs (Vijay V 72; Vivaan Satwalekar 3/14) lost to Team Kun 182/1 in 16.4 overs (Mohd Samad 117no); Abhinav Colts 231/9 in 50 overs (Harish Reddy 107 no; Som 3/27, Vishal P 4/30) bt PPMCC 116 in 33.5 overs (Chaitanya 3/19); Young Masters 288/9 in 46 overs (Bhaskar 153no, Uday Pawar 70; A Pranesh 5/37) bt Sungrace 253 in 45.2 overs (Pranav 71, RH Dharmik 50no; B Sathwik 4/59); Rushiraj 89 in 31 overs (Dashrath Hokarani 4/12) lost to MP Blues 90/4 in 18.1 overs; MP Sporting 115 in 37.3 overs (Satish Chandra 3/41) lost to Kakatiya 116/6 in 28.3 overs (Rajshekar A 3/38); St Andrews 223 in 47.5 overs (Janmesh Digari 67) lost to Adnan CC 226/5 in 32 overs (M Ritwik Raj 61, M Omprakash 122); All Saints 148/7 in 50 overs bt Roshanara 130 in 20 overs (Sushant 4/42); Tarakarama 151 in 36.3 overs (Prathik Chowdary 3/23, Ujjwal Mishra 4/28) bt Tirumala 63 in 23.4 overs (J Swamy 3/7, Charan 4/23); Eklavya 66/0 in 6 overs vs Ameepet (washed away); HCA Academy 266 in 46.5 overs (Nitin 139; Sampath Macha 3/43, Kummari Pranay 4/26) bt Bharat CC 136 in 27.5 overs (Viswajit Sharma 4/31).