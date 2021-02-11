Bhatti Vikramarka alleges irregularities in irrigation projects

By | Published: 8:16 pm

Mancherial: Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Thursday said Congress will expose the alleged irregularities committed by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in redesigning irrigation projects soon.

Speaking to the media here before visiting Sripada Yellampalli Project at Gudipet village in Hajipur mandal, he said Chandrashekhar Rao was targeting the party as he was “insecure and without any hope about his future.”

Vikramarka demanded a probe by a committee of experts from New Delhi into alleged misappropriation of public money by Chandrasekhar Rao in the guise of redesigning irrigation projects. “I am ready for an open debate on this issue,” he said.

The CLP leader alleged that not a single acre was irrigated by projects constructed by the State government in the last seven years. “Projects built during the Congress rule in erstwhile Andhra Pradesh are still providing water to the agriculture fields. Sripada Yellampalli, Mid-Manair Reservoir and many other projects were providing irrigation to Telangana,” he said.

Claiming that the Chief Minister had done injustice to Adilabad district by shifting the site of Pranahita-Chevella project to Medigadda and by constructing Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme, he said Chandrashekhar Rao had “mortgaged the interests of the people of State in New Delhi to protect his political career.”

Vikramarka accused the Chief Minister of following double standards when it came to BJP. “He has been moving closely with the saffron party in New Delhi, while criticising them in Hyderabad. However, the Congress is a watch dog and will expose the wrongdoings of the Chief Minister soon,” he said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .