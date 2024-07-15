Bhatti Vikramarka asks power officials to ensure uninterrupted power supply

The Deputy Chief Minister said power utilities should be ready to attend to all emergencies during the rainy season and restore power supply as soon as possible.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 July 2024, 11:29 PM

File photo of Deputy Chief Minister and Energy Minister Bhatti Vikramarka

Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister and Energy Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka directed power officials to ensure uninterrupted power supply during rains.

The Deputy Chief Minister, who held a review meeting with senior officials of the Energy Department on Monday, said power utilities should be ready to attend to all emergencies during the rainy season and restore power supply as soon as possible. He asked officials to remove trees which were likely to fall during strong winds.

“Officials should see that there are no power interruptions in the State during heavy rain. The officials should take measures to ensure power and see that people do not face problems,”he said. He asked officials to gear up to handle breakdowns caused by rains and winds during monsoon.

Energy Secretary Ronald Rose, TGNPDCL Chairman and Managing Director Varun Reddy and other officers were present.