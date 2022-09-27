Bhongir police arrest woman, paramour for killing husband

Yadadri-Bhongir: The Bhongir rural police on Tuesday arrested a woman and her paramour on charges of killing her husband. The arrested persons were Lakhavath Bharathi, (28) and Banoth Praveen (22), from Adavi Keshavapur in Jangaon district.

Deputy Commissioner of Police K Narayana Reddy said Lakavath Komurelli was found dead at Anantharam village on September 19, with his motorcycle found near the body. His mother Lakavath Bali had lodged a complaint saying her son was reported to have died in a road accident and requested for an enquiry into the incident.

During investigation, police took Bharathi into custody, after which she confessed that she, along with her paramour Praveen, had strangulated her husband to death in a rented house in Secunderabad. They then took the body on the motorcycle and abandoned it on the roadside at Anantharam, leaving the bike there to make it look like an accident.