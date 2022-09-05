Farmer sentenced to life in murder case in Bhongir

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 06:52 PM, Mon - 5 September 22

Hyderabad: A farmer, who repeatedly drove a tractor over another man to kill him at Gundala in Yadadri Bhongir district six years ago was convicted and sentenced to life imprisonment by a court here on Monday.

The man, Jogu Ilaiah, a farmer from Seetharampuram village in Gundala, had misbehaved with a woman from the village following which the local panchayat committee and Joga Danaiah, an elder from the village, imposed a fine of Rs.30,000 on him and asked him to pay the woman.

“Ilaiah got angry over the punishment and bore a grudge. On February 9, 2016, Ilaiah saw Danaiah walking alone on the road and rammed his tractor into him. When Danaiah fell, he ran over the tractor on him multiple times leading to his death,” Rachakonda police, who booked a case and arrested Ilaiah, said.

After trial, the court sentenced Ilaiah to life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs.10,000 as well.