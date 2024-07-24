| Sangareddy Youngster Gets 20 Years In Jail For Raping Minor

The Sangareddy POCSO court sentenced the convict Nunsavath Prakash (22), to 20 years of imprisonment in a rape case of a minor girl reported in 2019.

Sangareddy: A POCSO Court in Sangareddy convicted a 22-year-old man in a minor rape case and sentenced him to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment.

The convict Nunsavath Prakash (22), a resident of Tunikilla Thanda in Kandi mandal, was a driver by profession. He raped a 16-year-old girl in 2019.

Following a complaint, the Sangareddy rural police registered a case, arrested him and produced him before the court.

After hearing arguments from both sides, judge K Jayanthi declared the verdict on Wednesday. She also imposed a fine of Rs 20,000 on him. The convict will have to serve another year if he fails to pay the fine.