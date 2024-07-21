Police seize 60 kg of ganja worth Rs 12 lakh in Mahabubabad

A four-member inter-State gang, allegedly involved in ganja peddling, was arrested and police seized 60 kg of the contraband worth Rs 12 lakh from their possession on Saturday night.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 21 July 2024, 07:43 PM

Representational image

According to reports, the gang, belonging to Odisha, was transporting ganja into the State through Andhra Pradesh. The police, during a routine check at Dubba thanda in Thorrur mandal, found the ganja in the vehicle of the accused and seized the contraband.

During interrogation, the accused revealed that they had been smuggling ganja for long and that most of the cannabis was sold in Hyderabad.

The police have registered a case and an investigation is on.