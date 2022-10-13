Bhupalpally SP appeals Maoists to surrender, promises lifting of cases

Published Date - 07:49 PM, Thu - 13 October 22

Bhupalpally: Superintendent of Police (SP) J Surender Reddy has appealed to the kin of underground Maoists to see that the latter surrender before the police to lead a peaceful life. He also promised that cases would be dropped against those who join the mainstream and they would also be provided with employment.

The Bhupalpally police conducted a meeting with family members and relatives of seven members of the outlawed Maoists here on Thursday and inquired about their well-being. Later, he handed over spectacles to the needy after medical tests at the programme. Clothes and other essential commodities were also provided to the relatives of the Maoists.

The SP said that the district police department was ready to provide necessary medical treatment to the Maoist family members.

“We are ready to provide free health checkups, medicines, eye tests, and clothes,” he said, and called upon the Maoists to shun violence and join the mainstream for the sake of their parents and other family members’ welfare. Stating that several underground Maoists were suffering from serious diseases, Reddy said, “ If they join the mainstream, we will ensure better medical services to them.”

OSD Gaush Alam said Naxalites would achieve nothing through the path of violence with their ideology, which was lacking the support of the people.