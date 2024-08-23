Telangana: Maoists telling lies to cover-up wrongdoing of killing female cadre: SP

Maoist party that forced Radha to join its ranks threw her future into darkness and ultimately took her life, said B Rohith Raju

Kothagudem: Taking serious exception to the killing of a female cadre, Banti Radha alias Neelso by Maoists, Superintendent of Police B Rohith Raju said it was a proof of naxals brutality.

Maoists after killing and dumping her body on a road at Chennapuram village of Cherla mandal in the district, recently, were constructing a false narrative to cover up their wrongdoing. Maoist party that forced Radha to join its ranks threw her future into darkness and ultimately took her life, he said.

In a statement here on Friday, the SP said naxals praised Radha, a dalit, for reaching top level in the party in a short period while questioning what was the need to kill her. It was unreasonable for the Maoists to release a statement holding police responsible for Radha’s killing.

Radha’s brother also alleged that she was subjected to physical and mental torture, besides sexual harassment, insulting her in the name of caste. Moreover, Maoists claimed that she has accepted the death penalty, even if she accepts it who has right to kill her, Rohith Raju questioned.

The Maoists’ statement on Radha’s killing was reckless and shameless. Maoists, who were forcing innocent youths to join the party and subjecting them to torture while claiming to be fighting on behalf of the oppressed people, have lost their credibility, he said.

Branding a dalit woman like Radha, who played a vital role in the Maoist party, as a police informer shows Maoists’ mean-mind. The public, youths, women, intellectuals, SC/ST organisations should strongly condemn Radha’s killing, the SP added.