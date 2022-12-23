Big C launches lucky draw offer on occasion of 20th anniversary

The offer consists of 3 lucky draws and a series of bumper prizes including 20 each Maruti Suzuki Alto cars, Bajaj Platina bikes, refrigerators, air-conditioners and televisions for the lucky winners.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:02 PM, Fri - 23 December 22

Hyderabad: The exclusive lucky draw offer launched on the occasion of 20th anniversary celebrations of noted mobile phones retail chain outlets Big C, is receiving a good response from customers, founder and CMD, Big C Mobile, M Balu Chowdhary here on Friday said.

The exclusive 20th anniversary celebrations offer of Big C consists of 3 lucky draws and a series of bumper prizes including 20 each Maruti Suzuki Alto cars, Bajaj Platina bikes, refrigerators, air-conditioners and televisions for the lucky winners. The Big C 20 th anniversary special offer will continue till January 29, 2023.

On Friday, the CMD of Big C Mobiles, Balu Chowdhary picked the luck draws and announced winners who received six each Alto cars, Bajaj bikes, refrigerators, televisions and air-conditioners.

In addition to the luck draw, customers who purchase a mobile, television or a laptop from Big C retail outlets will also receive Rs. 3000 worth of instant discounts and non-interest EMI facilities. “Such attractive offers are being introduced for the first time in the mobile retail sector in Telangana. I urge our loyal customers to make use of the offers,” Balu Chowdhary said