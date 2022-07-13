Biggest supermoon of 2022 set to appear tonight

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 02:26 PM, Wed - 13 July 22

Hyderabad: The largest Supermoon of 2022 will appear tonight. This will be the third of four super moons to be visible this year. The Super moon will begin to shine on Thursday at 12:08 am IST.

Called ‘Buck Supermoon’, this supermoon will be seen for the next three days, till Friday early morning. It is also named the ‘Thunder moon’ as frequent thunderstorms are witnessed around early summer-time.

Supermoons occur when a full moon is within 90 per cent of perigee— the point where the moon is closest to Earth in its orbit.

“The next full moon will be Wednesday afternoon, July 13, 2022, appearing opposite the Sun in Earth-based longitude at 2:38 p.m. EDT. This will be on Thursday morning from the India Standard Time Zone eastward to the International Date Line,” NASA wrote on its official website.

According to NASA, the next Supermoon will appear on August 12.

We’ve spent today looking across the universe, so let’s wrap it up with something a little closer to home. Keep an eye on the skies for the Buck Supermoon, our next full Moon, on July 13: https://t.co/H9EI3XIZOu pic.twitter.com/RMAqLw7Qxv — NASA (@NASA) July 12, 2022