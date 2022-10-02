Bihar labourers clash with Telangana labourers in Nalgonda over low wages, 18 held

Published: Updated On - 06:35 PM, Sun - 2 October 22

Nalgonda: Two groups of daily wage labourers clashed near Bhasker Talkies in Nalgonda on Sunday, triggering tension in the area.

With the groups pelting stones during the clash, glass windows of four vehicles were damaged. According to the police, the local labourers had staged a dharna at the labour adda near Bhasker Talkies protesting against non-local labourers from Bihar accepting low wages, which they said was impacting their livelihood. While local labourers were charging Rs.600 a day, their counterparts from Bihar were charging Rs.300 per day. With this, masons were favoring the Bihari labourers.

With the local workers staging a dharna, it is alleged that a group of 30 non-local workers pelted stones at them, leading to the clash. The Nalgonda Town-I police rushed to the spot and disbursed the two groups. They also took 18 non-local workers into custody and shifted them to the police station. A case was also registered.