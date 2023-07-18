Bihar Police arrest nine for running ‘fake’ cigarette factory

The police arrested nine people for running a fake cigarette factory in Bhabua sub-division of Kaimur district, an official said.

By IANS Published Date - 01:13 PM, Tue - 18 July 23

Patna: The police arrested nine people for running a fake cigarette factory in Bhabua sub-division of Bihar’s Kaimur district, an official said on Tuesday.

The police said that the kingpin of the racket is a native of Uttar Pradesh and he is on the run.

“Acting on a tip-off, we constituted a team headed by an SDPO rank officer and raided the Biuri village under Chand police station late on Monday evening and arrested the accused. They are said to be the employees who were working on the manufacturing machine,” said Lalit Mohan Sharma, Superintendent of Police of Kaimur.

“We have also seized fake cigarettes of 16 different brands worth Rs 16 lakh approx., besides machines, raw materials and other equipment. We are trying to nab the main accused and the distributors of the cigarettes,” Sharma said.