Bihar Train Accident: Delhi-Kamakhya North East Express Derailed

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:00 PM, Thu - 12 October 23

Hyderabad: On the night of October 11, six coaches of the Delhi-Kamakhya North East Express derailed near Bihar’s Raghunathpur station in Buxar district, resulting in the tragic deaths of four passengers and injuries to approximately 70 others. The derailment occurred at 9:53 p.m., with two AC III Tier coaches toppling over and four others jumping the tracks.