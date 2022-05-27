Bihari labourers injured in a road mishap in Kothagudem

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 01:04 PM, Fri - 27 May 22

Kothagudem: Fourteen Bihari labourers were injured, seven of them seriously, in a road accident at Vidya Nagar Colony here during late night hours of Thursday.

The incident occurred when the labourers were coming towards Kothagudem from Tallada in Khammam district in a mini goods carrier.

A speeding lorry hit the goods carrier from behind forcing it to collide with a street light pole on the median and the impact of the collision threw away the workers onto the road.

The injured were shifted to the District Hospital in Kothagudem. Three persons who suffered multiple fractures were shifted to the District Hospital in Khammam.

In another incident on Friday at Tallampadu in Khammam the passengers onboard an RTC bus had a norrow escape as the bus collided with roadside flagpoles of political parties.

The bus driver in an attempt to avoid hitting a speeding lorry, coming onto the main road from a village road, hit the flagpoles and halted the bus. All in the bus were safe.