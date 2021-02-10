Bikers top accident fatalities chart: Cyberabad DCP Vijay Kumar

Cyberabad Traffic DCP was speaking at a virtual meet on Road Safety held with Novartis employees here on Wednesday.

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Traffic DCP S M Vijay Kumar said 60 to 70 percent of fatalities in road crashes were of those on two-wheelers and pedestrians.

He was speaking at a virtual meet on Road Safety held with Novartis employees here on Wednesday.

“It is noticed that bikers do not follow the lane discipline, do not wear good quality helmets, drive unevenly in heavy traffic, drive very closely to the heavy vehicles and enter the highway without proper observation,” the DCP said, adding pillion riders were mostly victims of fatal crashes as they do not wear helmets.

“By wearing good quality helmets, we can save one life per day that is 365 lives a year and 365 families which are dependent on them, he said.