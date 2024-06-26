“…Slow Down When It’s Raining…: Cyberabad Traffic Police take dig at Afghan cricket team

Cyberabad traffic cops issue a road safety message using the viral clip from Afg-Ban ICC T20 World Cup Match

26 June 2024

By Dhruv Jetty-

Afghanistan made history on Tuesday after beating Bangladesh in an absolute thriller to qualify for their first ever ICC-tournament semi finals. The Afghans defeated Bangladesh by 8 runs in a match that was regularly interrupted by rain.

Despite the high quality action, the moment of the match certainly belonged to Afghan all-rounder Gulbadin Naib. In the 12th over of the second innings, Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott was seen asking his team to slow down the game, as Bangladesh was behind the DLS par score at that time. Obeying his coach’s command, Gulbadin Naib, who was fielding in the slips, suddenly held his hamstrings and went down. Seeing Naib in pain, the umpire paused the game. He was later helped walk off the field by his fellow Afghan player Naveen ul-Haq.

The viral clip made rounds on social media and has created a debate between many ardent cricket fans. Some believe that what Naib did was against the spirit of the game, but some believe it was an attempt to win the game for his team.

Making use of the viral clip, Cyberabad Traffic Police made a quirky post on their official X (formerly Twitter) account to raise awareness about road safety during monsoons.

The post was captioned: “Road Safety Lessons from Today’s Match: Slow Down When It’s Raining.

#AfgvsBan #GulbadinNaib”

Naib returned to the field to bowl and he also picked the wicket of Tanzim Hasan Sakib. Afghanistan will now face South Africa in the first semi final, and the second semi final will be played between England and India.