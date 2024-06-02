| Tragic Accident On Hyderabad Bengaluru Highway Four Dead Three Critically Injured From Allagadda Family

Tragic accident on Hyderabad-Bengaluru Highway: Four dead, three critically Injured from Allagadda family

Four died and three injured in a horrible road accident at Erravelly cross roads in Jogulamba Gadwal district early on Sunday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 June 2024, 09:19 AM

Hyderabad: Four persons died and three were injured critically when the SUV in which they were travelling collided with a truck on Hyderabad – Bengaluru National Highway near Erravelly cross roads in Jogulamba-Gadwal district in the small hours of Sunday.

The injured were rushed to the General Hospital in Kurnool where their condition is stated to be critical, reports said.

All victims were from one family and natives of Allagadda in Kurnool district and were returning to Hyderabad in an SUV. The vehicle rammed into a truck which was going towards Hyderabad.

Those who died included the SUV driver Venkatesh (37), his wife Pushpa (35), his mother Lata (55), his nephew Aditya (8). The injured were his son Tarun (9), daughter Nandu (6) and his sister Kavita (38).