Reckless parking: Two killed as truck crashes into petrol tanker in Telangana

By T.Karnakar Reddy Updated On - 25 June 2024, 07:11 AM

Sangareddy: Yet another accident involving a parked lorry claimed two lives on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) near the Muthangi toll exit in the early hours of Tuesday.

According to the police, a reckless driver parked a mini petrol tanker roadside near the exit. Unaware of this, a speeding DCM truck driver crashed his vehicle into the tanker from behind. The driver and cleaner of the DCM truck died on the spot.

Efforts were on to retrieve the bodies from the mangled remains of the vehicle. The petrol tanker driver, who was sleeping in the tanker, sustained minor injuries.

Further details are awaited.