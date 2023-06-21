CM KCR pays tributes to Telangana ideologue Prof Jayashankar

KCR said Prof Jayashankar had dedicated his life for spreading the ideological base that served as the driving force for the Statehood movement.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:28 PM, Wed - 21 June 23

Hyderabad: Paying commemorative tributes to Acharya Kothapalli Jayashankar, the ideologue behind the fight for Statehood on his death anniversary, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Wednesday recalled his services.

Calling him a great dreamer of self-rule, he said Prof Jayashankar had dedicated his life for spreading the ideological base that served as the driving force for the Statehood movement.

The Chief Minister said the efforts put in by Prof Jayashankar for the achievement of Telangana were invaluable. A glorious Telangana, desired by the ideologue is being unveiled successfully by the people of the state on the occasion marking tenth anniversary of statehood. It is a proud moment, he added.

The Chief Minister said it was a painful experience to miss him on this great occasion of the decennial celebrations of the Statehood. He would have been very happy if he was present amongst us today. Prof Jayashankar sir’s aspirations will always reflect in the progress achieved by the State of Telangana, he said.

Drawing all inspiration from Telangana’s martyrs and living up to the expectations and aspiration of the people, the State would move forward sustaining its growth, he said.