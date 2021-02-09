BioAsia 2021 to focus on Covid-19

The two-day event will witness a wide array of panels focussing on the pandemic and how it has led to various changes in the life sciences industry across the globe.

Hyderabad: Asia’s largest life-sciences and healthcare forum BioAsia, in its 18th edition, will focus on Covid-19, global health, pharma and medtech. To be held on 22nd and 23rd February 2021, the conference will provide an opportunity to pharma and biotech companies, biotech start-ups, academic institutions, scientists and researchers, policy makers, and regulatory experts across the globe to discuss the Coronavirus and other insightful topics.

The two-day event will witness a wide array of panels focussing on the Covid-19 pandemic and how it has led to various changes in the life sciences industry across the globe. The conference will offer insightful sessions on India’s current and future potential in immunising the world and key actions taken to become the future global innovative vaccines provider.

An interesting session will focus on the prospects of medical technologies becoming the next big opportunity for India that can accelerate the journey from the primary importers to large scale exporters as India has proven frugal innovation as evidenced by innovative Covid-19 diagnostic solutions. The CEO conclave for the 18th edition of BioAsia will deliberate on supply chain resilience, innovation and research, and access to innovative medicines, amongst others.

Commenting on BioAsia 2021 and the role of Telangana State life sciences industry, Jayesh Ranjan, principal secretary, Industries & Commerce Department, Government of Telangana, said, “We have worked towards making Telangana a hub of the life sciences industry, with significant success. Today, Telangana is seen as one of the top life sciences destinations in the world. Over the years, BioAsia has played a critical part in uniting the worldwide business pioneers, scientists, policymakers, academia, and investor community together on one platform talking about the new opportunities and creating systems to succeed.”

“We are expecting this 18th Edition of BioAsia 2021 to be bigger than all previous editions. With theme “Move the Needle”, the event will provide a platform to deliberate on topics of importance for the life sciences industry like the India’s role in vaccines, learnings from Covid-19, digital health, trends in the pharmaceutical and medical devices industry,” added Shakthi Nagappan, CEO of BioAsia and director of Telangana Life Sciences.

Over the course of 17 years, the event has witnessed participation from more than 20,000 leaders representing over 93 Countries and has conducted more than 20,000 partnering meetings.

Going virtual for the first time, the 2021 event will have a wider global reach and convene the most influential global leaders to call out the need for various stakeholders to actively contribute to the global health efforts.

