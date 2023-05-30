Biryani reigns supreme with 212 orders per minute this IPL season

By Telangana Today Published Date - 12:54 PM, Tue - 30 May 23

Hyderabad: In a mouthwatering triumph, biryani has emerged as the undisputed champion of the Indian Premier League (IPL) season as it garnered an astonishing 12 million orders through the popular food delivery platform, Swiggy. This culinary delight proved to be the top choice for cricket enthusiasts, surpassing all other food items during the intense cricketing action.

As the IPL season unfolded, fans across the country turned to Swiggy to satisfy their gastronomic cravings while cheering for their favourite teams. Biryani captured the hearts and appetites of millions, with an astounding rate of 212 BPM (biryanis per minute).

While biryani claimed the championship title, another culinary delight, jalebi fafda, gained considerable attention from IPL fans. Swiggy processed an impressive 368,353 orders for this traditional Gujarati snack during the cricket season, adding a touch of sweetness to the fierce competition on the field.

The combination of jalebi, a crispy and syrupy dessert, with fafda, a savoury and crunchy snack, proved to be a hit among viewers who wanted to savour a diverse range of flavours while enjoying the thrilling matches.