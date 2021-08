Biswajith wins juniors chess title

In Open category Rajkumar and K.V.K Karthik tied for first place with 9.5 points each out of 12 rounds, in tie-break Rajkumar (TSWREIS Chess Academy, Shaikpet) won the event, K.V.K Karthik (Vijayawada) got second place while Mathiazhagan (Puducherry) got third place with 9 points.

By | Sports Bureau | Published: 5:09 pm

Hyderabad: Biswajith Krishna of Triveni School, Khammam won the Juniors’ category of 183rd Brilliant trophy chess tournament by scoring 11.5 points out of 12 rounds, while I. Akashkumar and M.Vamshi tied for the second place with 10 points each, in tie-break Akashkumar got second place and M.Vamshi got third place, conducted online due to Covid-19 pandemic.

In Open category Rajkumar and K.V.K Karthik tied for first place with 9.5 points each out of 12 rounds, in tie-break Rajkumar (TSWREIS Chess Academy, Shaikpet) won the event, K.V.K Karthik (Vijayawada) got second place while Mathiazhagan (Puducherry) got third place with 9 points.

Open category Top 10 places: 1.Rajkumar, 2.K.V.K Karthik, 3.Mathiazhagan, 4.Sriram Adarsh, 5.Arnav Pradhan, 6.Abdalla M Nisthar, 7.I.Shivakumar, 8.Niranjan, 9.Parth Sehra, 10.Ashish Chaudhari.

Age group winners: Under-15 boys: 1. Irondla Aakashkumar, 2. Srikara Darbha. Under-15 girls: 1. G. Sharishma, 2. M. Supriya; Under-13 boys: 1. Darsith Manoj Nair, 2. Sathya Pranav; Under-13 girls: 1. Naannya, 2. Harshitha Ch; Under-11 boys: 1. M. Vamshi, 2. Sri Avinash; Under-11 girls: 1. Shivamshika G, 2. Nandika; Under-9 boys: 1. Hariram Perecharla, 2. Harthikeya Nandan Ashwin; Under-9 girls: 1. Ch. Amulya, 2. Srilakshmi; Under-7 boys: 1. Aadhyank, 2. Aarush Bathula; Under-7 girls: 1. Shruthika Anandkumar, 2. Kashika Dustakar; Best woman: Sasirekha Ponnusamy; Best Veteran: P.V. Satyanarayana