BITS Pilani Hyderabad hosts ICAN 1.0 workshop

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:40 PM, Tue - 7 November 23

Hyderabad: A two-day workshop, IoT-enabled Cyber-Physical Systems with Advanced Nano electronic μFluidic Devices and Sensors (ICAN 1.0), was organized at BITS Pilani Hyderabad Campus to introduce the participants to various aspects of semiconductor and derived technologies.

The workshop was supported by the Centre for Research Excellence in Semi-conduction Technologies (CREST), MEMS, Microfluidics & Nano electronics (MMNE) Lab, and BITS Pilani Hyderabad Campus. It was a Scientific Social Responsibility (SSR) activity with support from the Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB), DST, and GoI.

The first day of the workshop witnessed online talks and lectures of subject matter experts from BITS Pilani. The talks were open to all and discussed various aspects of Semiconductor and derived technologies including the fundamentals, involved fabrication approaches, and applications of MEMS and Microfluidic technologies.

The lectures also covered the application of tools such as AI and ML in the allied areas, an overview of wearable sensor technologies, and possible entrepreneurial opportunities in the domain.

Day two consisted of hands-on training sessions and demonstration of various techniques and processes involved in the development of semiconductor technologies, miniaturized sensors, and integrated systems.