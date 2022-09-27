Telangana: Remote labs to come up in government polytechnics

By Yuvraj Akula Published: Published Date - 11:29 PM, Tue - 27 September 22

Starting this December, Government Polytechnic Colleges students will be remotely using the advanced equipment put up in the labs at BITS-Pilani Hyderabad campus to master their skills.

Students of Government Institute of Electronics, East Marredpally, Government Polytechnic College, Ramanthapur and Government Polytechnic, Masab Tank, will have access to remote labs of the BITS through computers equipped with internet connection.

The idea is to help the Government Polytechnic College students in the State have access to advanced equipment. Under this initiative, the Technical Education department that has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the BITS-Pilani Hyderabad campus is executing a pilot project wherein the BITS labs equipment will be used by the students of three colleges.

Students will get remote access to thermal engineering, mechatronics, automative, and instrumentation and control labs. By remotely operating, students can perform lab works of fluid mechanics and machines, instrumentation and control, engineering measurements and mechatronics.

After pilot study, the remote labs will be established in the said three government polytechnics that will be operational from June 2023. Access to these remote labs will be provided to the government polytechnics particularly located in the rural areas and do not have adequate laboratory equipment.

“BITS-Pilani Hyderabad campus will be extending technical and software assistance for setting up remote labs in the government polytechnics. Prior to it, the government polytechnics will get remote access to labs of BITS from December this year,” an official said.