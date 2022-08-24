BJP allegations on Kavitha baseless: Minister Koppula Eashwar

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:49 PM, Wed - 24 August 22

Welfare Minister K Eashwar addressing press conference in Jagtial on Wednesday.

Jagtial: SC Development Minister Koppula Eashwar condemned the allegations made against MLC K Kavitha by BJP leaders in connection with Delhi liquor scam. Terming the allegations as baseless, the Minister also condemned the attack on the house of MLC by BJP workers.

Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday, the Minister found fault with BJP activists for attacking on the house of Kavitha besides making allegations. He demanded the BJP leaders to apologize to MLC by taking back their allegations.

Unable to digest the tremendous development being done in the state, saffron party leaders were indulging in mudslinging activities by making baseless allegations on TRS government as well as the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao’s family members.

While the state government was supplying 24 hours free current to the agriculture sector, the Central government led by the BJP was involved in blackmail tactics. Instead of encouraging the state government, the center was trying to create troubles, he alleged.

The BJP party, which was earlier known for its discipline, has lost its credibility and was indulging in blackmail tactics, he opined and added that in his 49 years of political life, he never saw such kind of statements and cheap politics being done by BJP leaders.

Earlier, the Minister along with MLAs Dr Sanjay Kumar (Jagtial), and Ch Ramesh Babu (Vemulawada), Zilla Parishad Chairperson Dava Vasantha and others were also present.