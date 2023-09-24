Raja Singh’s suspension: Telangana leaders exert pressure on BJP high command

By Anil Kumar Updated On - 06:43 PM, Sun - 24 September 23

Hyderabad: With the Assembly election fast approaching, State BJP leaders have intensified their efforts to convince the party leadership to revoke the suspension of Goshamahal MLA T Raja Singh. The MLA was suspended by the party high command for making derogatory remarks against a particular religion in August last year.

Party sources said State leaders were under pressure from various local BJP leaders and workers to intensify their efforts to get the suspension revoked as the delay would damage the BJP prospects in Goshamahal. In fact, national general secretary Bandi Sanjay has already written twice to the party’s high command to lift the suspension on Raja Singh. He even reportedly took up the matter with union Home Minister Amit Shah during his visit to the city recently.

Former MP and senior BJP leader Vijayashanthi recently posted on social platform ‘X’ requesting the party high command to consider revoking the suspension of Raja Singh. Several State leaders during their visit to New Delhi recently had reportedly taken up the issue as well.

Sources in the party said the party high command was likely to take a decision on revoking the suspension early next month. There were reports that the party leadership was considering to field former minister late Mukesh Goud’s son Vikram Goud from Goshamahal and that Raja Singh would be asked to contest from the Zaheerabad Lok Sabha constituency, but since Raja Singh is keen in retaining his seat even by contesting as an independent candidate, the party leadership is considering to revoke his suspension.

Raja Singh, who is currently out on bail, cannot hold public meetings or pass inflammatory comments due to the High Court order. However, he has reportedly been subverting his restrictions by passing alleged communal and inflammatory remarks from outside the State.