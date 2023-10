BJP announces Mahabubnagar candidate

The BJP has alloted the Mahabubnagar assembly ticket to AP Mithun Kumar Reddy, son of former MP AP Jitender Reddy.

27 October 23

The BJP’ s Central Election Committee (CEC) on Friday cleared the name of Mithun Kumar Reddy, who has been in active politics since 2014. He is also the managing director of AEROC Space Technologies Private Limited.

