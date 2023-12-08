BJP appoints observers in three states to pick new chief ministers

BJP appointed central observes to oversee meetings of legislative parties in Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan to elect their leaders who will be new CMs.
Hyderabad: The BJP has appointed central observers for the appointment of chief ministers in the three states where the party won in the recently-concluded Assembly elections in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.
Rajnath Singh, Saroj Pandey, Vinod Tawde have been appointed as observers in Rajasthan.
Manohar Lal Khattar, K Laxma, Aasha Lakda for Madhya Pradesh.
Arjun Munda, Sarbananda Sonowal, Dushyant Kumar Gautam for Chhattisgarh.