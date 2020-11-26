BJP cannot deceive voters by false promises: Satyavathi Rathod

Taking part in the GHMC poll campaign in Chilkanagar division, Rathod asked the people to be wary of leaders who come visiting only during the polls

Hyderabad: ST Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod on Thursday asked as to why BJP leaders were not to be seen anywhere when the people of Hyderabad were in misery due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the floods. Taking part in the GHMC poll campaign in Chilkanagar division, Rathod asked the people to be wary of leaders who come visiting only during the polls. “One needs to be cautious of those who seek to spread divisive politics and create differences among different sections,” she said.

In support of Chilkanagar TRS candidate B Geeta Praveen, the Minister visited different areas of the division and interacted with the voters. “BJP leaders have no moral right to talk about any issue as they have always been a hurdle in the path of progress and development. It was ridiculous for Union Minister Smriti Irani who refused financial assistance for women and child welfare, to come here and talk about the welfare of Telangana people,” she said.

While appealing to the electorate to extend their support to the TRS and to cast their vote for the car symbol, Satyavathi Rathod said BJP cannot deceive the voters by all those promises and hate campaigns. “Our opponents are clearly dismayed at the huge support that people of Hyderabad have been extending to the roadshows being held across the city by TRS working president KT Rama Rao,” she said.

Chilkanagar TRS candidate Geeta Praveen took out a door-to-door campaign meeting the residents and asking them to vote for the car to sustain the development of Hyderabad and Telangana. During her campaign in Kalyanpuri, she urged the voters to remember that it was the TRS which always strove for the welfare of all sections and had come up with several schemes.

