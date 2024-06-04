BJP, Congress tie in Telangana: 8 seats each

Latest trends from May 13 Lok Sabha polls show AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi maintaining a 70,000-vote lead over BJP rival K Madhavi Latha in vote counting.

By PTI Updated On - 4 June 2024, 02:48 PM

Hyderabad: The ruling Congress and BJP appeared to be sharing the honours in Telangana as they were leading in eight seats each out of the 17 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state at noon on Tuesday, with BRS ceding ground.

According to latest trends from the counting of voted polled for the May 13 Lok Sabha polls, AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi maintained his lead against his nearest BJP rival K Madhavi Latha by over 70,000 votes.

The BJP candidates were leading in Adilabad, Nizamabad, Karimnagar, Medak, Secunderabad, Malkajgiri, Chevella and Mahabubnagar LS seats.

The Congress nominees were leading in Peddapalle (SC), Mahabubabad (ST), Warangal (SC), Bhongir, Khammam, Nalgonda, Nagarkurnool (SC) and Zaheerabad.

The K Chandrasekhar Rao-led BRS appeared to be the biggest loser as the party was not leading in any of the constituencies. The party had won nine seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

The BRS had suffered a defeat in the Legislative Assembly polls held in November last year.

The BJP had won four seats, while Congress bagged three constituencies in the 2019 general elections.

The counting votes in Telangana began at 8 am.

The polling was held in a single phase on May 13.