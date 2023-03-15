Two staffers colluded to hack computers: TSPSC Chairman Dr B Janardhan Reddy

TSPSC Chairman Dr B Janardhan Reddy said that the technical expert Rajashekhar Reddy knows all the IPs of the computer systems in the Commission, if one knows IPs, information available in the systems can be accessed from anywhere

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:23 AM, Wed - 15 March 23

Hyderabad: It was the two in-house persons — Praveen, an Assistant Section Officer (ASO), and Rajashekhar Reddy, a networking expert, who colluded to hack into the computer system and accessed the question paper, said TSPSC Chairman Dr B Janardhan Reddy on Tuesday.

“Rajashekhar Reddy is a technical expert and knows all the IPs of the computer systems in the Commission. If one knows IPs, information available in the systems can be accessed from anywhere,” he told media persons here on Tuesday.

Praveen who was appointed on compassionate grounds was suspended with immediate effect while the services of Rajashekhar Reddy, who had been working with the Commission for the last 6-7 years, were terminated.

In view of the hacking of the system, the TSPSC Chairman said the Commission enhanced the cyber security of all the computer systems. He appealed to government job aspirants and unemployed youth not to have apprehensions about the conduct of the examinations, as they would be conducted with utmost transparency and fairness.

Forensic audit

In view of the question paper leak, all the computers in the TSPSC have been put to a forensic audit. This audit will reveal who logged into which computer and at what time. It will also bring out who had downloaded what files from which computer.

Question paper

For the first time, multiple jumbling of not just questions but also the choices were introduced. This means that no questions or choices in the multiple-choice-based question paper will be in the same order. This was done to ensure that there is no copying in the recruitment examination.