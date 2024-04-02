BJP demands judicial probe into Dharani irregularities

Hyderabad: Accusing Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of trying to save persons involved in the alleged Dharani Portal irrgularities, State BJP Legislative Party leader A Maheshwar Reddy demanded the State government to order a judicial probe into the alleged irregularities.

Addressing a press conference on Tuesday, Maheshwar Reddy said as TPCC president Revanth Reddy had alleged that due to Dharani portal over 20 lakh farmers had lost lands and lakhs of acres of lands had disappeared from the government records and went into the hands of private individuals.

“CM has promised to expose the people behind the Dharani scam and send them to jail. But even after over 100 days in power he has not done anything in that direction. In fact he is trying to save them by not ordering a probe into the scam,”he said.

Stating that there were 24 lakh acres of assigned lands in the State at the time of formation of Telangana, he alleged that in the last ten years, it was reduced to just six lakh acres. In order to find out what had happened to lakhs of acres of land, there was a need to conduct a comprehensive probe into the issue, he said.