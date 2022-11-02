BJP demands Rahul Gandhi to apologise for insulting PV

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:47 PM, Wed - 2 November 22

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, Laxman stated that though Rahul Gandhi paid homage to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's statue installed at Necklace Road, he did not pay tributes to Narasimha Rao, who is considered one of the tallest leaders of Telangana.

Hyderabad: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha member K Laxman has criticised Congress MP Rahul Gandhi for not paying homage to former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao during his visit to Necklace Road as part of ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra‘ and demanded an unconditional apology to the people of Telangana for insulting their leader.

“PV’s statue was just a few meters away from Indira Gandhi’s statue, still he did not consider it important to pay homage to the departed leader,” he alleged. He also asked newly elected Congress president Mallikarjuna Kharge to clarify on the issue.