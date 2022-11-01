TNGOs office attacked in Hyderabad

Published Date - 08:20 PM, Tue - 1 November 22

Hyderabad: A group of BJP workers ransacked the Telangana Non-Gazetted Officers (TNGOs) office located at Nampally here on Tuesday.

Around noon, the group raising slogans against TRS, the State government and TNGOs rushed into the office and damaged the furniture and name plate of the officer bearers. On information the police rushed to the spot and took into custody the persons and booked a case.

TNGOs president, M Rajendar criticised the BJP party for resorting to attacks on the office and said the TNGO employees will not keep silent if they are targeted. “The BJP goondas are targeting the TNGOs. All those who are responsible should be arrested and sent to jail,” he said.

Dr, S M Hussaini Mujeeb, TNGOs president Hyderabad district said they will meet Home Minister Mohd Mahmood Ali and DGP Telangana, M Mahender Reddy on Wednesday and submit a petition.