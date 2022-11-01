BJP’s self goal video goes viral

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:17 PM, Tue - 1 November 22

Hyderabad: The State BJP appears to have scored a self-goal on Tuesday when it retweeted a video of former MLA NVSS Prabhakar directing a few women to cast their vote for the ‘lotus’ and asking them whether they were given Rs.3,000 each.

The former MLA himself had shared the video of himself interacting with a few women farm labourers, who were heading to work in cotton fields, on Twitter. In the video, the former MLA is seen asking the women to vote for the ‘lotus’ symbol and also enquires whether they were given Rs.3000 in the morning.

One of the women replies in the negative and says initially it was Rs.10,000, Rs.12,000, Rs.20,000 and even one tola gold, but now it had come down to Rs.3,000. After the interaction, the former MLA also takes a picture with the women.

The video went viral on social media and TRS leaders trained their guns on the BJP’s corrupt practices in influencing voters.

“Interesting Discussion: Ex BJP MLA asks Women to Vote for Lotus and if they received Rs.3000 this morning for which they say they were expecting the promised 1 Tula Gold, Rs.10000 per Vote ….BJP Self Goal” TSMDC Chairman Manne Krishank tweeted.

