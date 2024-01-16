BJP demands separate ST Commission in Telangana

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Ravindra Naik said the government should set up a separate ST Commission from the present SC & ST Commission, so that matters related to tribal could be addressed by its own commission.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 January 2024, 05:17 PM

Hyderabad: Former minister and senior BJP leader D Ravindra Naik demanded the State government to constitute a separate Scheduled Tribes Commission for the tribals.

“It’s high time that the State government constitutes a separate Commission for STs,”he said.

Stating that the provisions of the Fifth Schedule of the Constitution of India provide for prevention of misuse of funds by the Tribal Advisory Council, a statutory body constituted by the Governor of a State, he demanded the State government to probe the alleged irregularities in the Integrated Tribal Development Agency (ITDA) during the previous government.

The former minister also urged the government to improve facilities in primary health centres located in the tribal areas.