BJP distorting Telangana Armed Struggle as Hindu-Muslim conflict: CPM

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:41 PM, Mon - 19 September 22

CPMs extended executive committee meeting held in Khammam on Monday.

Khammam: CPM State Secretary Tammineni Veerabhadra has stated that the party was ready to work with progressive, secular and democratic parties to fight against BJP’s fanatical and anarchic rule.

He addressed the party workers at the party’s extended executive committee meeting chaired by its leader Ponnam Venkateswara Rao here on Monday. Stressing on the need to defeat the BJP, he expressed anger that the BJP was trying to plant the seeds of fanaticism in the people’s minds by distorting the Telangana Armed Struggle as a Hindu-Muslim conflict.

The BJP, which was inciting fanaticism and destroying democracy, was the number one enemy to the CPM. The Modi government was handing over public sector enterprises to private individuals in the name of liberalised financial policies.

After the BJP government came to power at the Centre, the public sector institutions were being crippled and the budget allotted to them was being reduced step by step. The public sector companies were being sold liberally to private companies in the pretext of losses. It was unbecoming for the Centre to set up a ministry just to sell public sector organisations, Veerabhadram lamented.

Central ministers were saying that public sector institutions have become weak due to reservations. But not a single public sector organisation has gone bankrupt due to reservations. It was because of the Central government’s anti-people policies that have weakened the public sector entities, he noted.

As part of globalisation, the Centre was giving impetus to private corporate companies, letting them exploit natural resources cheaply through liberalisation and faulty economic policies. People should oppose such policies strongly and fight to protect the public sector institutions, the CPM leader said.

Veerabhadram wanted the Central government to implement reservations in the private sector and provide employment and job opportunities to the unemployed. CPM state secretariat member P Sudarshan Rao, district secretary N Nageswara Rao and others were present.