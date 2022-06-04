Khammam: CPM condemns withdrawal of subsidy on domestic LPG

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 08:10 PM, Sat - 4 June 22

Khammam: The district CPM leaders condemned the Centre’s decision to sell LPG cylinders at market price to domestic users and limiting subsidy on LPG to Ujjwala scheme beneficiaries alone.

In a statement here on Saturday, the party leader P Sudharshan said that the Centre’s decision would impact and impose financial burden on around 21 crore consumers. He demanded the Centre to withdraw its decision forthwith.

Soon after coming to power in 2014 the Modi government lifted control over petroleum products for the benefit of private corporate companies. Later the government, which reduced the subsidy gradually, now withdrew it fully, he complained. It was irresponsible to withdraw the subsidy on domestic LPG cylinders at a time when the inflation reached eight percent mark. There were around 30 crore LPG users in the country and limiting subsidy to nine crore Ujwala beneficiaries was wrong, Sudharshan said. He called upon the party ranks and public to fight against restoring the subsidy and wanted the State government to put pressure on the Centre in this regard.

