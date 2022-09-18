BJP distorting facts, history to derive political mileage in Telangana: Yechury

Hyderabad: CPI (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said to safeguard Constitution and save democracy, a collective political will and united effort by secular forces should be made to ensure BJP’s defeat.

The BJP Government has been misusing the central probe agencies to derive political gains and usurp power. Without Enforcement Directorate (ED), there was no BJP Government. Threatening the opposition leaders with ED raids and toppling democratically elected Governments has become BJP’s political strategy, he said while addressing media persons here on Sunday.

“So far, ED has not reached us and one should not be surprised even if it knocks our doors” Sitaram Yechury ridiculed.

He charged that the BJP was distorting facts and history to derive political mileage in Telangana. The saffron party was even trying to hijack the credit for Telangana’s armed struggle by creating confusion on the annexure of Hyderabad State into union of India, he accused.

Citing the BJP’s vested campaign on September 17 celebrations, the CPM General Secretary criticized that attempts were being made to alter the Telangana Peasants Armed struggle facts and depict it as a communal conflict and instigate differences among people.

“We observe September 17 as “Surrendered Day” of Nizam,” Sitaram Yechury said, adding Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had every right to launch a national party and our target was to ensure BJP’s defeat.

He said Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) rally on September 25 and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s meetings with various leaders are some of the initiatives to bring in secular parties for a common agenda.