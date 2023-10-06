BJP duck-out, Cong run-out, KCR to hit sixer in Telangana elections: Harish Rao

Health Minister T Harish Rao predicts the political field: 'BJP might duck out, Congress could face a run-out. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is set to hit a sixer.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:40 PM, Fri - 6 October 23

Finance Minister T Harish Rao is addressing gathering in Ramayampet in Medak district on Monday.

Jagtial: “While BJP is going to duck out, Congress will be run out. However, the Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao is going hit a sixer”, Health Minister T Harish Rao said while commenting on the fate of BJP and Congress parties in the next assembly elections in the state.

“In the last assembly elections, BJP won only one MLA seat. But now, it is not in a position to regain that seat. On the other hand, congress is unable to take runs. However, Chandrashekhar Rao is going hit a sixer by retaining his post for the third consecutive term by winning the next assembly election”. Harish Rao was speaking at a public meeting after inaugurating 100 bedded hospital in Korutla town on Friday.

Congress was daydreaming of coming to power but it would not materialise since people were not ready to believe in Congress gimmicks. Stating that there was no competition between BRS and the BJP, he informed that people were going to exercise their votes by comparing BRS’s ten years rule with the previous congress rule. People would not believe the BJP since they believed that they had done injustice to them.

Talking about Beedi workers, he informed that Beedi industry was there in 13 states but no state government was providing pensions to beedi workers. However, Telangana was the only state which was providing pensions to beedi workers. Instead of not paying pension, both the parties damaged their livelihood with their decisions. While Congress printed skull and bones symbols on beedi packets, the BJP imposed GST on the beedi industry.

However, Chandrashekhar Rao took initiative to protect the interests of beedi workers. KCR means ‘trust’ and Congress means ‘drama’, he said. BRS government deposited Rs 72,000 crore in the accounts of farmers under the scheme. It was higher than that of the BJP-led union government provided to farmers across the country. Chandrashekhar Rao has a lot affection on farmers, he said.

Commenting on the TPCC president’s comments that ten years of Congress was good, the Minister said that Revanth Reddy, who was in the TDP party during the time of Congress regime, spoke against Congress in the assembly. Which of his comments either previous or present were correct, Harish Rao questioned.