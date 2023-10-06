| 100 Bedded Government Area Hospital To Come Up At Wyra In Khammam

The government sanctioned 36 specialist posts and cadre strength of 98 staff of various categories, which includes 26 staff nurses, for upgrading the existing Primary Health Centre to Government Area Hospital.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 06:24 PM, Fri - 6 October 23

Khammam: The State government which has been laying emphasis on extending medical and health services to remote areas has accorded administrative sanction for establishing up a 100-bedded hospital at Wyra in Khammam district.

Telangana Vaidya Vidhana Parishad Commissioner Dr. J Ajaya Kumar issued orders in this connection on Sep 30. There would be nine specialists with civil surgeon rank, four specialist with deputy civil surgeon rank and 23 specialists doctors with civil assistant surgeon rank.

Speaking to Telangana Today District Coordinator of Hospital Services (DCHS) Dr. Venkateshwaralu informed that the process of identifying land for the construction of the hospital at Wyra is underway. An amount of Rs 24 crore sanctioned for constructing the hospital.

Land with an extent of five to 10 acres would be required for the hospital. A letter has been written to the government requesting to allot the required land. As soon as the land is allotted, the process of calling work tenders would be called for constructing the hospital, he said.

With regard to appointment of the required specialist doctors and supporting staff guidelines are yet to be received, said Dr. Venkateshwarlu. After establishing Government Medical College the Government General Hospital went under the control of the Directorate of Medical Education.

The doctors serving at Government General Hospital under Vaidya Vidhana Parishad might be shifted to Wyra Area Hospital. The government has also proposed to upgrade existing Area Hospitals at Sathupalli and Madhira in the district to 100-bed capacity. An order sanctioning 103 posts for Madhira Area Hospital and 73 posts for Sathupalli Area Hospital has been issued.