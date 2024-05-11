Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda by-election: 6 nominations rejected, 63 candidates approved

The results of this by-election would be announced on June 5. The by-election for the constituency was being conducted following the resignation of BRS MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 May 2024, 09:45 PM

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: The election officials have rejected the nominations of six candidates and 63 candidates had submitted valid nominations for the Warangal-Khammam- Nalgonda Graduates Constituency by-election to be held on May 27.

The results of this by-election would be announced on June 5. The by-election for the constituency was being conducted following the resignation of BRS MLC Palla Rajeshwar Reddy.

Also Read Teenmar Mallanna joins Congress party

Among major parties, Rakesh Anugula from Bharat Rashtra Samithi, Teenmaar Mallanna from Congress and Gajjulla Premender Reddy had filed their nominations.

As many as 47 independent candidates have also filed the nominations. Candidates can withdraw their nominations by May 13, officials said.